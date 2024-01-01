3 remaining free agents the Yankees should sign, 2 to avoid
The Yankees have been active on the trade market, but need to do some damage in free agency as well.
3) Josh Hader would make the Yankees bullpen unstoppable
Josh Hader is undoubtedly the best free agent reliever available, and is also one of the best relief pitchers in all of baseball. He just took home the third Reliever of the Year award in his seven-year career by putting together one of his best seasons with the Padres.
It might've been a bad year in San Diego, but Hader posted a 1.28 ERA in 61 appearances and 56.1 innings pitched, converting 33 saves in 38 opportunities. He'd make any bullpen much better, and would make the Yankees bullpen pretty unstoppable.
The Yankees bullpen led the league with a 3.34 ERA in 2023. They were also in the top half in innings pitched, so their relievers were relied on a lot and still pitched extremely well. Their only key relievers who are currently free agents are Keynan Middleton and Wandy Peralta. Solid arms for sure, but it's not like Clay Holmes is going anywhere.
Hader closing with Holmes, Tommy Kahnle, and Jonathan Loaisiga setting up is an idea that should get Yankees fans very excited. Hader certainly won't come cheap and would require the same draft and international bonus compensation Blake Snell would, but he'd be a difference-maker for them. He'd make an already elite bullpen just downright scary.
With there already being some Hader to the Yankees smoke, fans should get excited dreaming about the possibility of this happening.