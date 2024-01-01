3 remaining free agents the Yankees should sign, 2 to avoid
The Yankees have been active on the trade market, but need to do some damage in free agency as well.
2) The Yankees know too well that James Paxton is too injury prone, making him a must-avoid
When he's healthy, James Paxton is quite good. The problem is, it's been pretty rare for him to get through a full season without a lengthy IL stint. For a Yankees rotation with a pair of major injury questions with Rodon and Cortes and a lack of a fifth starter, they need an arm more durable than Paxton.
The 35-year-old actually had his healthiest season in his first year with the Yankees back in 2019, posting a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts and 150.2 innings pitched. He set his career-high in starts that year, and threw the second-most innings of his career. Unfortunately, in the next three seasons, he'd combine to make a total of six starts. None of those starts came in 2022.
He'd pitch this past season for the Red Sox and fare decently well, posting a 4.50 ERA in 19 starts for them. He got off to an outstanding start but his final nine starts saw his ERA balloon to 6.98. The question of whether he can withstand a full season of quality pitching is a real one, and with the Yankees trading virtually all of their depth, they'd be begging to tap into subpar pitchers by signing Paxton.
He'd be a good buy-low option for the right team, but the Yankees need to sign a starter they know will take the ball consistently for them. Paxton is certainly not that.