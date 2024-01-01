3 remaining free agents the Yankees should sign, 2 to avoid
The Yankees have been active on the trade market, but need to do some damage in free agency as well.
1) The Yankees are smart to be pursuing a potential Gio Urshela reunion
Gio Urshela is another former Yankee that the Yankees should be interested in. Fortunately, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic (subscription required), New York is one of the teams interested in the 32-year-old.
Urshela spent three seasons in the Bronx and wound up developing into a legitimate every day player. Urshela had his best season in 2019, backed that up in the shortened 2020 season, and has remained a great player since.
This past season saw Urshela play different roles for the Angels. He began the year as the team's starting shortstop but saw action at first base, filled in for the injured Anthony Rendon at third base, and even played some second base. For the Yankees he wouldn't be an everyday player, but would still see fairly-regular action all over the infield.
Urshela would essentially be an upgrade over the infielders they currently have coming off the bench. Oswald Peraza was at one point a highly-touted prospect in the Yankees system, but he hasn't shown much particularly with the bat at the MLB level. The same can be said for Oswaldo Cabrera who has more versatility than Peraza by being a switch-hitter and also seeing some time in the outfield, but he just hasn't hit enough for a team trying to win right now.
He can start anywhere at anytime when needed, which can be helpful on an older team. Knowing that Urshela can succeed in pinstripes is just the icing on the cake.