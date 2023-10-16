Ball Don't Lie: 3 worst calls from Week 6 in the NFL
As per usual, Week 6 of the NFL season featured some awful calls and no-calls. This time, the 49ers, Giants and Panthers suffered.
49ers screwed over with late-game flag
This was a stunner. 3rd-and-10 at Cleveland's 26 yard line with Tashaun Gipson Sr. being called for unnecessary roughness on Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore. What was Gipson really supposed to do?
That wasn't a headhunting shot as it was supposedly made out to be. What made it all the more painful is that it gave the Browns new life and ultimately, they went down the field and scored. The 49ers did have a chance to win at the end, but Jake Moody, the rookie kicker out of Michigan, missed the game-winning kick in Ohio.
Ouch. Now, the 49ers lost a game, and with Deebo Samuel hurt and Christian McCaffrey also limited, questions are rising with the Bay Area team.
But that was a bad call, and frankly, Niners fans should be upset. They should not have put themselves in that position and played better, but these types of calls impact the outcomes of games.