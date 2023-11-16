NFL DraftKings Sportsbook Promo: Win $150 INSTANTLY Betting $5 on Ravens vs. Bengals Right Now!
Win an instant $150 bonus from DraftKings with any $5 Thursday Night Football bet
By Joe Summers
We've got an excellent Thursday Night Football matchup tonight and DraftKings Sportsbook is giving you an INSTANT $150 bonus to prepare for the big game!
New users who bet $5 or more on ANY Bengals vs. Ravens wager will instantly receive $150 in bonus bets PLUS one no-sweat same-game parlay every day after opting in. Win or lose, you'll immediately get $150 just for trying.
Here's how to claim your bonus right now:
NFL DraftKings Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus
If you sign up for DraftKings using this link, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on Ravens vs. Bengals, you'll instantly be credited $150 in bonus bets. You can then opt-in to get one no-sweat same-game parlay every day!
Follow these easy steps to get your $150:
1. Sign up for DraftKings with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on any Thursday Night Football wager
That's it! After placing your bet, you'll automatically get $150 in bonus bets to use freely.
You can then opt-in for one no-sweat same-game parlay every day. If your parlay loses, you'll get the funds back as bonus bets to try again on the house!
Only new DraftKings users in states with legal sports betting can access this exclusive promo and it won't be available for long. Start profiting from tonight's game right now - sign up for DraftKings here!
How to Bet Thursday Night Football on DraftKings Sportsbook
DraftKings offers a variety of ways to bet on the game, whether you're looking at the moneyline or spread or prefer a player prop or even a parlay!
Go to the 'NFL' section after signing up and making your deposit to explore your options. Baltimore is a solid home favorite as the reeling Bengals without Tee Higgins, though you can never count out Joe Burrow.
Thanks to this offer, you'll automatically get $150 regardless that you can keep betting with!
Why Choose DraftKings Sportsbook?
This is one of the most popular and trusted sportsbooks in the country for a reason, featuring exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and a unique rewards program that'll keep your bonuses coming in.
Up-to-the-minute live odds updates ensure you have the latest information before betting, while there are odds on smaller sports and international competitions too, giving you more ways to find value!
There's no better time to find out what you've been missing out on - sign up for DraftKings now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.