NFL FanDuel Sportsbook Bonus: Win $150 Predicting Winner of Thursday Night Football!
Bet $5 on either LA or Las Vegas to win, get $150 bonus if you're right!
This week’s Thursday Night Football game might not excite you at first, but it will when you learn how to win BIG just by predicting the winner!
All you have to do is sign up with FanDuel and bet your first $5 or more on either the Chargers or Raiders to win straight up. If you’re right, you’ll win $150 in bonus bets!
Here’s how you can take your shot at boosting your bankroll for a weekend full of football:
FanDuel NFL Sign-Up Bonus
You’ll win $150 in bonus bets if you put at least $5 on the winning team’s moneyline odds after signing up with FanDuel!
Here’s how you can claim your bonus offer:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Chargers vs. Raiders
It’s simple. Just sign up, deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on either team to win. As long as you complete each step, you’ll be eligible for this bonus offer.
You won’t know if you’ll win those bonus bets until the game is over. In the meantime, you can kick back and enjoy the NFL action while rooting on your team to bring home that bonus.
Now let’s make sure you know how to access these moneyline odds.
Chargers vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
The Raiders are 3-point favorites with -158 moneyline odds against the visiting Chargers (+134 moneyline odds) at FanDuel Sportsbook.
But you’ll want to ignore the spread for the purpose of this bonus offer.
Instead, once you’ve logged in, click on ‘NFL’ to find odds on this week’s games. Then, decide which team you want to back and make sure to put at least $5 on those moneyline odds.
If you win your bonus bets, you’ll be able to spend them on ANY of the many wagers available.
Why Bet at FanDuel?
FanDuel is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the nation, and you’re about to find out why!
You’ll have access to up-to-the-minute odds on all of your favorite games in any sport, not just the NFL.
And there’s more surprises waiting, too, including odds boosts and other chances to win bonus bets.
Don’t let this week’s Thursday Night Football game be a snooze. Sign up with FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.