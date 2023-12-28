NFL FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: $150 Bonus to Pick the Winner of Browns vs. Jets!
Get $150 in bonuses if you pick who wins
By Joe Summers
The Browns take on the Jets tonight on Thursday Night Football and FanDuel Sportsbook is giving you a $150 bonus for picking the winner!
New users who bet $5 or more on either team to win will get $150 in bonus bets if they're correct. It's the biggest odds boost around today!
Here's how to get started:
NFL FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: Win $150 if Your Moneyline Bet Wins!
If you sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on either team to win, you'll get an extra $150 in bonus bets if you're right. That's +3000 odds!
Follow these simple steps to get your shot at $150:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit $10 or more
3. Bet at least $5 on either team to win
That's it! If the team you bet on wins, you'll get those winnings PLUS $150 in bonus bets to use freely.
Note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, though your first wager only has to be $5. Just don't place it until you're made an adequate deposit.
Only new FanDuel users in states with legal sports betting have access to this limited-time promo. Sign up for FanDuel now!
How to Bet on the NFL at FanDuel Sportsbook
The Browns are huge favorites, with moneyline odds around -350. A $5 bet would typically profit only a couple of bucks, but with this offer you'll get an extra $150!
Go to the 'NFL' section after you sign up and make your deposit. Follow the steps above and you'll get your $150 bonus if you correctly pick the winner.
Great promos like this one aren't the only reason users love FanDuel, though.
Why Choose FanDuel Sportsbook?
This is one of the country's most popular sportsbooks for a reason, featuring exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and a rewards program that'll keep your bonuses flowing in.
There are markets for smaller sports and international competitions as well, giving you more ways to find value with that bonus you're about to get!
End 2023 with a massive payday - sign up for FanDuel now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.