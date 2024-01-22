NFL Rumors: 5 best Baker Mayfield destinations if he leaves the Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield should do everything in his power to return to the Tampa Bay Buccanners next year.
By John Buhler
4. Minnesota Vikings are about to be in quarterback purgatory yet again
While I would understand the Minnesota Vikings bringing Kirk Cousins back on another contract, I could also see why it may be time for them to pivot off Cap'n Kirk forever. He has been the best quarterback to play for them since at least Daunte Culpepper. Cousins is high-end solid, but is not the guy who will take your team to the promised land. He needs everything to be great around him.
Factor in Cousins having just torn his Achilles in his mid-30s, and it would make all the sense in the world for the Vikings to start over new at quarterback. Of course, they may need to move up a bit in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft to take a talented college football quarterback the caliber of a J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan, a Bo Nix out of Oregon or even a Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington.
To me, Mayfield would be the perfect stop-gap quarterback the Vikings would need to bridge from Cousins to his eventual long-term successor under center. However, Mayfield is probably too good to be merely a bridge at this point in his career. He may want an opportunity to start for a playoff-caliber team, but I would venture to guess he wants a multi-year deal this time around. Is Minnesota up for it?
If the Vikings wanted to draft a quarterback, they are way better served having Cousins groom him.