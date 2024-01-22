NFL Rumors: 5 best Baker Mayfield destinations if he leaves the Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield should do everything in his power to return to the Tampa Bay Buccanners next year.
By John Buhler
2. Tennessee Titans may be an ideal spot to link up with first-time coach
There are few NFL franchises with as bleak of a future as do the Tennessee Titans. Amy Adams Strunk is proving to be her late father's daughter by becoming an incredibly meddling owner. Over the last few years, they have traded away wide receiver A.J. Brown on a rookie contract, fired general manager Jon Robinson and have just fired head coach Mike Vrabel. What are the Titans even doing?!
But with all that mind, they are one good season away from changing the entire narrative. Ryan Tannehill is likely done playing in Nashville. Neither Will Levis or Malik Willis have shown us much in their starts. This team has DeAndre Hopkins, and that's about it. Now just imagine Mayfield rifling the pigskin downfield to the future Pro Football Hall of Fame wideout like he did with Mike Evans in Tampa.
I think Tennessee is looking for an up-and-coming head coach, a hotshot offensive coordinator so to speak. Not to say that the Titans should hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales in a few weeks, but Mayfield partnering up with someone like that could be a lot of fun. It would allow the Titans to use their top-10 pick on something other than a quarterback, thus creating more leverage.
Mayfield's prime as a professional could coincide with the Titans' turnaround under a new regime.