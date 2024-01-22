NFL Rumors: 5 best Baker Mayfield destinations if he leaves the Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield should do everything in his power to return to the Tampa Bay Buccanners next year.
By John Buhler
1. Las Vegas Raiders would be the most fun alternative for Baker Mayfield
At my very core, I am in the interesting business, and Baker Mayfield suiting up for the Silver and Black would be hella interesting. The Las Vegas Raiders just promoted interim head coach Antonio Pierce from within. He was a long shot to get the job full-time only a few months ago. Mayfield was a long shot to be an NFL player. He became a college football legend en route to being a No. 1 pick.
It could feel a bit incongruent at times, but I think Mayfield fits the Raiders' ethos perfectly. He is a rebel and would be playing for the NFL's rebel franchise. Mature enough to handle the spotlight and all that comes from playing in Sin City at this point in his career, Mayfield could be his generation's version of Ken Stabler. If the Raiders ever got another Stabler, they will become a must-watch team.
Mayfield going to the Raiders and immediately becoming rivals with the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers would sustain me. I don't know if he will get the Silver and Black to the promised land, but he will play with an edge that Derek Carr never did. Mayfield would be able to fully encapsulate his inner badass to be the marquee villain the rest of the league wants in Las Vegas.
Again, I would stay in sleepy Tampa, but the allure of playing for the Raiders would have my intrigue.