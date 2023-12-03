NFL rumors: Rodgers return has one massive stipulation, WR may not be Chiefs biggest issue, Bryce Young benching
- A Bryce Young benching was the source of heavy debate in Carolina
- The Chiefs have depth problems with multiple offensive depth charts
- Aaron Rodgers return to play this year is looking unlikely, but one thing could keep him in it
By Josh Wilson
Panthers focusing on Ben Johnson hire
The Carolina Panthers need a new permanent head coach after they fired Frank Reich before he even got a full season under his belt in Carolina. There were clearly disagreements with the direction he, the front office, and ownership wanted the team run, and the Panthers cut ties before getting too far down the wrong path.
With a rookie quarterback in Bryce Young who is drawing unfair early "bust" assessments from some, their next hire is crucial. They need someone excited about the role and willing to put their all into it to figure out how to extract the best from Young.
Detroit Lions head coach Ben Johnson is appearing to be the most likely candidate for the Panthers vacant head coaching job. Dianna Russini mentioned him in her column, and Jay Glazer also reported him as the most in-view candidate as well.
Johnson interviewed with the Panthers last offseason. While it is largely believed that he simply didn't want the Panthers job, Glazer asserts that Johnson simply felt he wasn't ready for a head coaching gig and may now feel he's ready for the challenge. He appears more likely to accept the Panthers' job this go-around.
The interview process should be pretty quick if that's the case. The Panthers know him from the interviews they conducted less than a year ago. He's a capable offensive mind. Barring a shock, consider him the most likely head coach at this point.