NFL trade grades: Cowboys, Dolphins swap cornerbacks
The Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins agreed to a trade to swap their highly-drafted cornerbacks.
By Scott Rogust
On Tuesday, all 32 NFL teams had to trim down their rosters to 53 players for the start of the season. That means that general managers and head coaches had to convene and decide which players should be released and who should make the team. Changes via release aren't the only method that teams could use. They can also trade.
There have been plenty of trades in the lead-up to Tuesday's deadline. Some examples include the New York Giants acquiring Isaiah Simmons from the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos bringing in Will Lutz from the New Orleans Saints. In the hours leading up to the big move, the Dallas Cowboys decided to make a move for some cornerback help.
According to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, the Cowboys have acquired cornerback Noah Igbinoghene from the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the team sent over their cornerback, Kelvin Joseph.
As is the case when any trade is made, fans want to know who won the deal. So, who wins between the Cowboys and Dolphins in their swap of former highly-drafted cornerbacks?
NFL Trade Grades: Who won the Cowboys-Dolphins Kelvin Joseph-Noah Igbinoghene deal
This trade features two cornerback prospects that have not panned out for either team.
Igbinoghene was one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the Dolphins used their last of three first-round picks on him. The thing is, he didn't stick on as a starter, mostly due to the fact the team had Byron Jones and Xavien Howard starting. Igbinoghene started in just 5-of-32 games in his three years with the team, where he recorded 29 combined tackles (25 solo, four assisted), five passes defensed, and one interception. Additionally, Igbinoghene allowed 32 receptions for 499 yards and six touchdowns on 57 targets, per Pro Football Reference.
As for Joseph, he was a second-round pick by the Cowboys in 2021. Joseph never panned out either, instead being a purely special teams option. Joseph received just three starts, one of which took place last season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he did not have a good game. In his two years with the Cowboys, Joseph allowed 20 receptions for 308 yards and five touchdowns on 35 targets, per Pro Football Reference.
As for who won the trade, no one really. Both teams are taking a chance on both cornerbacks, hoping that a change of scenery can do wonders for both. Both teams get a C-.
Cowboys grade: C- | Dolphins grade: C-