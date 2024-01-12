Nick Saban admits 4th & 3 play call pushed him closer to retirement
Nick Saban had plenty of reasons for retiring, but his play call on 4th-and-3 in the Rose Bowl didn't help sway him toward staying another year.
By Josh Wilson
At 72 years old and with plenty of accomplishments and accolades to his name as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide football program, Nick Saban doesn't necessarily owe an explanation for why he decided to hang it up this week.
That said, with Saban earning living legend status in Tuscaloosa, fans do want to know what led to the decision.
Saban sat down with Rece Davis of ESPN and gave some insight to his decision, what's next for him, and how he sees college football moving forward.
Nick Saban has a few reasons why he retired from coaching
Nick Saban's retirement mostly amounts to his age. He acknowledged that it made it difficult to recruit with integrity when players or families would ask for assurances about him sticking around for 3-to-5 years. Saban, simply, couldn't provide those assurances at his age.
Saban was clear that there are no health issues for him or Miss Terry, though.
He also said he had begun to doubt himself and his ability to continue performing his role at the highest level.
"If I don't feel like I'm living up to that standard, I'm really disappointed." Rece Davis pressed in and asked Saban why he felt like he was falling short of a standard. After all, he and the Tide are just coming off of a CFP Semifinal appearance and SEC title.
Saban replied, "I know, but we didn't get to the National Championship game. And I felt like if I could have done a better job... we'd have had a better play to run on 4th-and-3 at the three to have a chance to keep the overtime going. "
That is, obviously, a remarkably high standard and nit-picky way of looking at things, which Saban acknowledged.
"I'm always more critical of myself than I ever am the people around me," Saban said. Of course, were Saban in his 50s, perhaps he would look at that play differently, but at 72, the awareness to step back and own up to the fact that he's not meeting his own standard of excellence takes a whole heaping and a half of character.
The play Saban is referring to is, of course, the final play of the Rose Bowl and now the final play of Saban's career. At 4th-and-3, Saban and the Tide called a QB dive for Jalen Milroe, a play that was stopped. Michigan had already scored in overtime, so they won. The snap was also low, giving the play a rough chance of success from the start.
It's easy to be critical of the play in retrospect. Had it worked, we'd be singing Saban's praises. Had it paid off, maybe Saban would stick around another year. That one play was by no means the end-all-be-all of his decision, it was just one of many factors.
Now, Alabama will look for its next head coach.