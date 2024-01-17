Nick Saban could take Iron Bowl to Capitol Hill if he follows certain calls
Nick Saban hasn't began to fully enjoy his retirement, and now all of a sudden, he's back in the spotlight about possibly running for office.
Alabama political reporter Josh Moon made a joke saying Saban should run for a senate seat in Alabama, currently occupied by former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville.
Tuberville is a Republican state senator in Alabama.
Nick Saban is asked to go challenge Tommy Tuberville for a spot in the Senate
As much fun as it may be to speculate and bring up, it is highly likely that it will not happen as Saban has largely avoided politics. However, going against Tuberville isn't exactly something new for Saban.
In the 2007 Iron Bowl, Auburn beat Alabama 17-10 thanks to a 1-yard sneak by quarterback Brandon Cox. Tuberville had a 7-3 record vs the Crimson Tide in his coaching career, including six straight victories at one point.
However, 2007 was early in Nick Saban's tenure in Tuscaloosa, before he made easy work of the Tigers for most of the rest of his Alabama career. Additionally, Saban has won seven national championships in his coaching career compared to Tuberville's zero. Auburn's most recent championship was won under Gene Chizik in 2010 when Cam Newton stole the show and even beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Speculation is all part of the game, but it would be a stunner if Saban were to challenge Tommy Tuberville for a senate spot. Our guess is -- given what he's accomplished -- he'd probably win in a landslide. Politics can often be as simple as a popularity contest, with policy and debate taking a backseat.