Nick Saban retires: 5 ideal replacements who can lead Alabama to CFP next season
4. Alabama can hire Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin spent three years as Nick Saban's offensive coordinator and right-hand man from 2014-16. Before that, he was head coach of the USC Trojans (2010-13) and Tennessee Volunteers (2009). He was even served a brief, tumultuous term as Oakland Raiders head coach (2007-08). Raiders owner Al Davis once called Kiffin a "professional liar." Now, he's one of the most logical choices to take the Alabama job.
Kiffin's career trajectory has hardly been linear. After getting left on the airport tarmac by USC a decade ago, Kiffin went to Alabama. When he took the head coaching job at Florida Atlantic (2017-19), Nick Saban axed Kiffin from the Crimson Tide staff one week before the national championship game, concerned that Kiffin already had "one foot out the door."
His unceremonious exit at Alabama a few years ago could count against Kiffin, but it's impossible to deny Kiffin's general qualifications. After serving three years at FAU, he rebuilt the Ole Miss program into a perennial SEC contender. The Rebels currently have a top-20 recruiting class in 2024 and, when it comes to replacing Saban, it would make sense to hire a candidate with strong past ties to the program. Lane Kiffin's name carries a lot of weight.
Maybe Kiffin burned too many bridges. Maybe Saban wouldn't offer his seal of approval. But, if the Crimson Tide are willing to let bygones be bygones, there are less qualified, and far less accomplished hypothetical candidates being tossed around.