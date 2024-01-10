Nick Saban retires: 5 ideal replacements who can lead Alabama to CFP next season
2. Alabama can hire Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney
Why not? Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is one of the most acclaimed and respected coaches in the college football world. His methods aren't always beloved by fans, but he generally gets positive results on the field. In 15 years and change as the Tigers' head coach, Swinney is 170-43 with only one losing season and two national championships to his name.
Swinney has become entrenched in the Clemson community. It's difficult to imagine him dressed in anything other than bright orange and midnight purple. But, Alabama is the job in college football. If ever there was a job to test Swinney's loyalty to Clemson, it's this one.
On top of the inherent benefits of coaching in Tuscaloosa, Swinney played his college football at Alabama. He grew up in Birmingham, and he happened to get his start as a coach with the Crimson Tide as a graduate assistant and wide receivers coach back in the mid-1990s. Swinney would be leaving Clemson to return to his roots, his alma mater. And, it just so happens that his alma mater can probably up his pay and bolster his legacy.
The Tigers are coming off their worst season in over a decade... 9-4. That is how high Swinney has set the bar in the Carolina suburbs. His buyout is less than other prime candidates, so we cannot cross this one off the list, no matter how unlikely it seems.