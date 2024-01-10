Nick Saban retires: 5 ideal replacements who can lead Alabama to CFP next season
Nick Saban is retired. Here's where Alabama football can turn next.
1. Alabama can hire Oregon head coach Dan Lanning
Few names are hotter in the college football world right now than Dan Lanning. At 37 years old, he's the bright young mind in charge of the Oregon football program, which just finished the season 12-2 (with their only losses coming to National Championship runner-up Washington). He is Alabama's preferred candidate, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network.
Of course Lanning is the dream candidate. The Ducks currently have the No. 6 recruiting class. Oregon has ascended to powerhouse status on the West Coast and most importantly, Lanning is a spring chicken by college football coaching standards. Alabama will want a coach that can grow the program over a sustained period of time, not unlike Saban. There's no point in luring an established name to Tuscaloosa, only for that coach to retire in another five years.
Lanning is 22-5 since taking the Oregon job. He has made the transition to head coaching seamlessly after serving as Kirby Smart's defensive coordinator at Georgia (2019-21), where he engineered the Dawgs' championship-winning defense in 2021. He has light connections to Alabama — Lanning served as a graduate assistant under Saban in 2015 — which preceeded his arrival at UGA under Smart. But, the Ducks would be hiring Lanning because of his undeniable aptitude and upside.
He checks every box. Ability, both as a schematic mind and a recruiter. The potential for longevity. Lanning is Alabama's preferred candidate for a reason. It's Alabama, and Alabama has the cachet to hand-pick their next head coach. Lanning is the best candidate.