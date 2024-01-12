Nick Saban’s retirement could yield immediate rewards for Auburn
The Auburn Tigers could benefit from Nick Saban's retirement by earning the commitment from one of their five-star recruits.
By Scott Rogust
The college football world was in shock upon hearing the reports and eventual official announcement that Nick Saban was retiring from coaching at the age of 72. Saban had spent 28 total seasons as a head coach at the collegiate level, 17 of which were with the Alabama Crimson Tide. After that span which saw Saban bring the university six national titles, Alabama needs a new head coach.
Immediately after Saban's retirement, the fallout began. Mere hours after the report of Saban's retirement dropped, 2024 five-star wide receiver recruit Ryan Williams decommitted from Alabama. Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports said the decision was made due to Saban's retirement and the departure of wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins. Given that Williams is a highly-rated recruit, there is no doubt going to be a bunch of teams looking to secure his services.
What if Williams didn't leave the SEC?
Bud Elliott of 247Sports entered a crystal ball prediction as to where Williams will end up committing. Elliott says that the Williams will end up with the Auburn Tigers.
Five-star WR recruit Ryan Williams predicted to land at Auburn after pulling Alabama commitment
Elliott isn't the only person on 247 Sports to predict that Williams ends up at Auburn. Josh Edwards, Kentucky insider for CatsPause, also predicts that Auburn will land the five-star wide receiver recruit. Both gave their predictions a 6-out-of-10 confidence score.
Williams has a link to Auburn, as his father, Ryan Sr., used to play for the program. Not only that, but Auburn was trying to get Williams to flip from Alabama before Saban's retirement. Perhaps the most interesting thing is that Auburn will get the final visit with the wide receiver, so it could give them the best chance to convince him to sign.
The expectation is that Williams will make a decision on Feb. 9.
In his senior season at Saraland High School in Alabama, Williams recorded 72 receptions for 1,324 yards and 19 touchdowns while running for 261 yards and seven touchdowns on 30 carries, per MaxPreps. Williams recorded 187 catches for 3,254 yards and 47 touchdowns and 1,078 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 94 carries in three years (39 games).
Auburn already has one of the top recruiting classes in 2024, earning the No. 7 ranking from 247Sports. If they are to land Williams, that would be their third five-star recruit alongside wide receivers Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson. Imagine if the Tigers are to get three five-star wide receiver recruits in 2024? That would make for quite the year for Auburn fans.