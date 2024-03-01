North Carolina Betting Launch Date: How to Get $200 Free From FanDuel & DraftKings
Claim $100 in bonus bets from both FanDuel and DraftKings for pre-registering in NC today!
The two most popular sportsbooks in the industry are launching in North Carolina on March 11, but you won’t want to wait until then to sign up!
FanDuel and DraftKings are both offering you $100 in bonus bets just for pre-registering before launch day – all without needing to make a deposit.
FanDuel Sportsbook North Carolina Pre-Registration Promo: $100 Bonus
Your FanDuel account will be automatically loaded with $100 in bonus bets on March 11 if you complete the sign-up process before launch day.
Simply sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed) with this FanSided link and verify your age (must be 21+), identity and location.
Then your work is done! You’ll now be guaranteed to get $100 in bonus bets on March 11.
When sports betting goes live, you’ll ALSO get $200 in bonus bets if you deposit $10 or more and then use $5 or more of that on any first-time bet – giving you $300 in combined bonus bets on FanDuel!
This offer is exclusive to sports fans in North Carolina and it ends March 11, so there’s no time to waste.
DraftKings Sportsbook North Carolina Pre-Registration Promo: $100 Bonus
DraftKings isn’t going to let FanDuel steal all of the spotlight, and that’s why its pre-registration offer is just as good.
Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed) with this FanSided link and verify your age, identity and location.
Now all you have to do is wait until March 11, deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more.
You’ll instantly receive ANOTHER $200 in bonus bets after placing that first bet.
Now that you have $300 in bonus bets coming your way at each sportsbook, let’s make sure you know how to use them.
How to Bet at FanDuel and DraftKings in North Carolina
It only makes sense that the most popular sportsbooks have some of the best and most unique betting lines on the market.
Once you’ve logged in, click on your sport of choice in the all-sports list. Then you’ll be greeted with odds on upcoming games and season-long futures bets.
When you find a game you want to wager on, click on it to reveal all of the related betting lines broken down by category.
You can bet on almost anything, from picking a team to win or cover the spread to betting on player props, scoring props, or a same-game parlay.
It’s not often that you can lock in $600 in GUARANTEED bonus bets! Sign up with FanDuel and DraftKings today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.