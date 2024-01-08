Cryptic tweet puts Ohio State in driver's seat for top-rated transfer
If the Ohio State Buckeyes were to land Quinshon Judkins in the portal, that changes the game.
By John Buhler
When Quinshon Judkins entered the transfer portal, it had everyone's attention across the entire college football world. Judkins has been sensational during his two years playing for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. Somewhat underrecruited coming out of Pike Road, Alabama in 2022, this former three-star could be the missing piece that helps a College Football Playoff-contending team like an Ohio State.
Judkins entered the portal last week shortly after the Rebels defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Peach Bowl. Because Judkins was only a true sophomore this past year, he is not yet draft-eligible. Thus, he has one more year of college football left to be played before he can think about turning pro. His talent is undeniable, but it remains to be seen where he will play his final season at.
With Ohio State picking up former Kansas State starting quarterback Will Howard in the transfer portal previously, together, they could form a dynamic tandem in the Buckeyes backfield for what could be one magical season in 2024. Jim Knowles has the Ohio State defense back to playing up to its lofty standard. A slightly improved offense could help the Buckeyes win the Big Ten next season.
Look at the date and time stamp in Judkins' cryptic tweet, as well as where he was tweeting from.
Judkins was not recruited out of high school by Ohio State, so he must be thrilled about this visit.
Quinshon Judkins' cryptic tweet suggests he likes him some Ohio State
While I thought if Judkins were to transfer, it would have been to an SEC team, I could be proven wrong in this. Ohio State is in need of a running back with Miyan Williams declaring for the NFL Draft. Although TreVeyon Henderson has still yet to declare, I would be surprised if he decided to come back to Columbus for one more year. If Henderson does and Judkins transfers in, look out, Big Ten!
This would be one of those transfers that would considerably shake up the upper crust of the Power Five. Entering the offseason, Ohio State and Ole Miss felt like locks to be ranked inside the top 10 to start the year, meaning they would be in a fantastic position to make the expanded College Football Playoff as either a conference champion or as an at-large team. Judkins leaving would change that.
By leaving Ole Miss, it might knock the Rebels down a peg in the deep SEC that is adding both Oklahoma and Texas next summer. Even though the Big Ten is picking up four Pac-12 schools, the potential addition of Judkins would keep the Buckeyes afloat near the top of the conference. The Big Ten should get three teams into the expanded playoff annually. This addition would solidify the notion.
Judkins can go pretty much wherever he wants, but it would be hard to top transferring to Ohio State.