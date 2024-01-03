Ohio State moving quickly to replace Kyle McCord after Cotton Bowl disaster
The Ohio State Buckeyes are moving quickly to replace Kyle McCord, who transferred to Syracuse.
By Mark Powell
While Ohio State hoped that the Cotton Bowl would serve as a chance for Devin Brown to cement himself as their quarterback of the future, that was anything but the case, as Brown went down with an injury in the first half.
The rest of the matchup against Missouri was a blur, with the Buckeyes scoring just three points and backup quarterback Lincoln Kienholz struggling mightily. Missouri would win by two scores.
Much can be said about Ryan Day's coaching ability, especially in big spots. He has lost three straight games to Michigan, which is a sin in Columbus if achieved just once. However, what Day does bring to the table is recruiting. He and his staff -- which features one of the top recruiters in the country in Brian Hartline -- routinely bring in some of the best classes. That can now be extended to the transfer portal.
Ohio State may have found an answer in QB with Will Howard
Incumbent starter Kyle McCord has transferred to Syracuse, and the Buckeyes don't have much faith in the current crop on the roster. With that in mind, Kansas State transfer Will Howard is expected to visit Columbus. Howard also has interest from USC and Miami.
Howard is an experience starter who led Kansas State to a Big 12 title in 2022. In 2023 he completed over 61 percent of his throws for 24 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. The soon-to-be senior also brings a ground threat from the QB position that Day has been missing since Justin Fields played for the Buckeyes.
Pete Nakos of On3 previously reported to "buy the buzz on Ohio State...that Will Howard and Ohio State have been in conversations." This could leave Miami on the outside looking in, though they have been linked to Malachai Nelson, previously of USC.
Ohio State, at least in terms of recent success, is the most playoff-ready suitor for Howard, and they have NIL backing to boot.