One stat should have Yankees fans worried about Marcus Stroman acquisition
The New York Yankees have added Marcus Stroman to their rotation. On paper, it looks like a good signing, but one stat in particular should have Yankees fans slightly concerned.
By Curt Bishop
The New York Yankees made a key move on Thursday night when they signed veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman to a two-year deal.
The contract is worth $37 million and includes a vesting option for a third year.
Stroman compiled a record of 10-9 last season and posted an ERA of 3.95 in 27 appearances, 25 of which were starts with the Chicago Cubs. The vesting option will kick in if he pitches at least 140 innings in 2025.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com provided the news.
While this looks like a solid pickup for the Yankees on paper, you have to look a little bit closer and take into account an important factor.
Stroman is largely a ground ball pitcher, which could pose a problem for the Yankees, who struggled defensively in 2023.
Yankees' main issue with Stroman
In 2023, the Yankees defense committed 96 errors. That was the fifth most in all of baseball.
With Stroman being more of a ground ball pitcher, this is a major problem for the Yankees. The veteran right-hander averaged just 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
For Stroman to be successful in the Bronx, the Yankees will need to tighten things up on the defensive end.
At the very least, the Yankees are getting a pitcher with veteran experience. But for this deal to work out in the Yankees favor, certain things are going to have to change.
Without a solid defense behind him, Stroman could potentially struggle with the Yankees over the next few seasons. This is something that the Yankees and their fans should be cognizant of before the start of the 2024 season.
If Stroman can increase his strikeout numbers with the Yankees -- or, if the infield errors can be improved upon -- he should have fewer issues with their defense. But if he is unable to do that, he'll have to be able to work around the team's defensive shortcomings.