Opening night NBA Rookie of the Year Power Rankings
It's a new NBA season with a new rookie class. Here are the favorites to win Rookie of the Year.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to win games this season and Chet Holmgren will be a big reason why. Beyond the entertainment value of two lanky, supremely skilled 7-footers vying for Rookie of the Year honors, Holmgren is going to back up his candidacy with stats and winning impact.
OKC already finished one win shy of the postseason in 2023. The roster is remarkably balanced for such a young group. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the MVP engine and the driving force behind OKC's success, but there was one key chink in the armor last season: the center position. The Thunder didn't have the size to combat bigger teams or the rim protection to stop talented drivers from feasting at the rim.
Problem solved.
Holmgren may not handle the physicality of Joel Embiid or Giannis Antetokounmpo well, but nobody does. He is going to change the geometry of opposing offenses with his 7-foot-6 wingspan, lateral movement ability, and impeccable defensive timing. Holmgren seldom misses a rotation and he's not a center who gets lost in space. He will stick hip-to-hip with guards on the perimeter and he can overcome the strength deficit with sheer reach.
And, as J.J. Redick put it, Holmgren has some s**t to him. The dude competes his tail off both ways. He's eager to embarrass. He will attack mismatches on offense, weaponizing his elegant footwork and remarkable hand-eye coordination for finishes in the paint. He can stretch defenders out to the 3-point line, slice down the middle with a drive, or score from the post. He's also an underrated passer, who could pay dividends working out of two-man actions with OKC's star guards or pushing the tempo in transition. OKC is a young team built to run, run, run.
In general, Holmgren is an answer to OKC's prayers. It's why he was the target with the No. 2 pick last season. SGA and Josh Giddey will benefit immensely from a vertical threat on offense. On defense, Holmgren's rim protection will further empower OKC's elite collection of perimeter bloodhounds. Lu Dort, Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace — those guys can all take more risks knowing Holmgren is there to clean up messes in the paint.
If the Thunder are a top-five or -six seed with Holmgren living up to his potential in the starting five, he's going to place highly in these rankings. We have seen redshirt rookies of his sort thrive time and time again.