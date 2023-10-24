Opening night NBA Rookie of the Year Power Rankings
It's a new NBA season with a new rookie class. Here are the favorites to win Rookie of the Year.
Alas, we arrive at the inevitable destination. Barring injury, it's extremely difficult to imagine Victor Wembanyama losing this award. The San Antonio Spurs are due for a better record than last season, but even a losing campaign shouldn't tank Wembanyama's candidacy. He looks the part of a day-one star who is going to profoundly impact the Spurs in every aspect of the game.
Frankly, defense is probably the root of Wembanyama's campaign. It's rare for rookies to approach even league average on defense. The center's job is particularly complex and layered. It takes a lot of fine-tuning to protect the rim at a high level... unless you're 7-foot-4 with an 8-foot wingspan. Wembanyama is prone to getting beat on the perimeter or turned around inside, but it hardly matters. He can recover, unlike any other player. Get used to a perimeter player scooting past Wembanyama at the 3-point line, thinking they have a clear path to the rim, and then getting their shot sent into the stands.
The offense will obviously factor into Wembanyama's case as well. He's preternaturally gifted for a player his size, blessed with unreal hand-eye coordination and extremely nimble feet. He will elegantly traverse tight spaces off the dribble before kissing a shot off the glass with absurd touch. He can score from every level and every angle. It's difficult, nearly impossible to properly contest his jumper. Push Wembanyama off his spot, and he will simply go over the top or around his defender. With him, there isn't really a set "spot" or foot orientation.
As his jumper gets more consistent, it will become more and more difficult to poke holes in Wembanyama's arsenal. He was knocked occasionally for his passing in France, but he's already dropping absurd dimes in the NBA preseason. If he's buying into quintessential Spurs basketball and embracing movement, with or without the ball, it's essentially game over for the league. Especially once his teammates catch up to him.
Wembanyama has DPOY potential (this season maybe?) and he's going to average something in the 20-10-5 range, it feels like. Maybe more. The Spurs will wisely lean into Wembanyama's stardom from day one. He is the undeniable, unavoidable frontrunner here.