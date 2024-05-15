Every top prospect but Jackson Holliday is raking for the Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles are a team flush with so much young talent. That's what years of losing will get you in MLB.
As rich as the Orioles are with young players, nobody was touted higher than Jackson Holliday who was considered by most to be one of, if not the best prospect in baseball entering this season. Unfortunately, Holliday struggled mightily when given a chance to perform at the MLB level.
The 20-year-old looked completely overmatched, recording just two hits in 34 at-bats and striking out 18 times in his 36 plate appearances. A 50% K-rate is never good, and that's what Holliday was rocking with.
While he didn't pan out the first time he got the call to the majors, other young players on this Orioles team and in their farm system are, in a huge way.
Every top prospect other than Jackson Holliday is performing well for the Orioles
The Orioles are a juggernaut. After defeating the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, they improved to 27-14 on the season and are not only in first place in the AL East, but have the best record in the American League.
This Orioles team won 101 games last season and looks even better on paper in 2024. The scariest part about this team is that they're nowhere near their peak. They still have a plethora of young players in the majors and minors who should be major contributors in the not-too-distant future with Holliday leading the pack.
Look at Jordan Westburg just today. He mashed a leadoff home run in his first game batting first. He now has an .871 OPS primarily as Baltimore's starting third baseman. He looks like one of the best young players in MLB and isn't even the best young player on his own team.
Gunnar Henderson takes the mantle for that award, as he has looked unbelievable in his second MLB season. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year winner has an .892 OPS and is tied for second in the majors with 12 home runs. He has led off in 40 of their 41 games and has excelled in that spot against both righties and lefties while excelling defensively at the shortstop position. He'll be in MVP conversations in the not-too-distant future if not this season.
Let's not forget Adley Rutschman who has established himself as one of, if not the best catcher in the sport. He's hit in the middle of the lineup for the best team in the AL in each of the last two seasons while also impacting the pitching staff in a positive way. He might even be the best of the bunch.
As for Holliday, the jury is still very much out. He's going to get another chance. He's going to get many chances to prove he belongs at the MLB level. He's too talented not to. It's on him to prove that he can live up to the hype like these other top prospects.