An Orioles-Marlins trade to reignite talks from the offseason over young star
By Curt Bishop
The Baltimore Orioles made a key move this winter when they acquired right-hander Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers.
Still, the team could use a little help in its rotation, as beyond Burnes, there isn't exactly a solid No. 2 starter, so that could end up being their focus at the trade deadline.
There will be starting pitchers available, as is the case every year. But a team like the Miami Marlins, who are already well out of contention could help the Orioles out. Jon Heyman of the New York post proposed that the Orioles could give the Marlins a call about Jesus Luzardo. Baltimore had shown interest in the left-hander in the offseason.
O's could target Marlins' Luzardo
The Orioles have the prospects to pull off a deal of this nature. They obviously won't be trading Jackson Holliday, but they have Heston Kjerstad in the minors along with Coby Mayo and Enrique Bradfield Jr.
This would be a solid trade. Baltimore would get a legitimate No. 2 starter to go next to Burnes, which would make them a serious threat to contend for a World Series title and give them a chance to run down the New York Yankees in the AL East.
The 26-year-old is off to a bad start this season. In his six starts, he's 0-3 with a 5.97 ERA, but he had a strong campaign in 2023, going 10-10 with a 3.58 ERA and logging 178.2 innings, punching out 208 batters in the process. The potential is there for a turnaround.
As for Miami, they would essentially be continuing their fire sale after the trade of Luis Arraez. It's clear that at this point, the Marlins are not going to bounce back into contention, even after their surprising 84-78 finish last year got them to the postseason.
Mayo and Bradfield are the Orioles' No. 3 and No. 5 prospects, respectfully. With Arraez gone and Josh Bell potentially to follow, the Marlins could at least have a place for Mayo and move Jake Burger to first base. The path won't be as clear just yet for Bradfield, but MLB Pipeline projects that he won't be ready until 2026.
Still, it would be a good haul for the Marlins and the Orioles would get a viable rotation piece in return.