Paul Finebaum is ready to close to book one high profile SEC head coach
With the Texas A&M Aggies still not bowl-eligible, Paul Finebaum is predicting an exit for Jimbo Fisher.
With Texas A&M being 5-4 and 3-3 in conference play this season, it seems like Paul Finebaum is out on Jimbo Fisher.
Finebaum said it feels like the "book is closing" on Fisher after the loss against Ole Miss.
“I’ll say this again about Jimbo Fisher. That was his fourth loss, he still has to go to Baton Rouge,” Finebaum said on The Matt Barrie Show on Sunday, H/T On3. “I don’t know exactly what conversations are going on. But the feeling in Oxford, which is where I spent yesterday, was that the book on Jimbo Fisher is closing.”
“There’s just nothing else to say. What else do you need to see, if you’re a Texas A&M administrator, from him that, next year, is going to be any different from this year?”
The ESPN analyst added that the team will need to make a plan first before they fire the coach. The Texas A&M head coach could have been fired last season but his massive buyout has allowed him to stay.
When Texas A&M hired Jimbo Fisher, it seemed like the program was going to turn a corner. Although his recruiting classes were top of their class, the results didn't really translate to success on the field.
Why did the Jimbo Fisher era in Texas A&M end so badly with it having so much promise?
To be quite honest, the reason that Texas A&M was unable to do anything amazing during the Fisher era was that the team couldn't do anything on the offensive end. The Aggies struggled on offense last season even though the team had a top recruiting class coming in. The Aggies did a lot better on the offensive end this season but it still wasn't enough for A&M to beat the top teams in the SEC.
It is actually quite impressive that the team did a lot better and Bobby Petrino should be praised for his work with the offense. The team actually suffered a starting QB injury halfway through the season and was still able to keep their offense at a functional rate. Still, the defense suffered lapses from last season and is the reason that Fisher's firing has been called for by ESPN analysts like Finebaum.
Yes, the defense is still pretty good but it hasn't been on the level it was last season. With that in mind, the analyst is justified in calling for his firing.