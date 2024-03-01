Paul Finebaum rejects 'epidemic' of coaches leaving college football
ESPN's Paul Finebaum does not feel we are in the midst of a coaching epidemic in college football.
By John Buhler
Still in the midst of one of the most chaotic offseasons college football has ever experienced, ESPN's Paul Finebaum rejects the notion that we are experiencing a coaching epidemic. Several notable former college coaches opted to either go to either go to the NFL, or take demotions willingly at other schools. The rigors of having to be on all the time can be a bit much for some of these coaches.
While talking to his ESPN colleague Greg McElroy on Always College Football, Finebaum sees the changing coaching landscape for what it is, a conduit of change. The job may be more difficult than it ever has been, but this is still the second most popular sport in the United States of America, behind only the NFL. At this time, we are just now finally entering a 24/7/365 news cycle in the college game.
Although there need to be some adjustments to these new changes, Finebaum thinks we're alright.
“I mean, I think it’s a combination of all those. I don’t think this is something that we’re in an epidemic stage right now. If you’re a columnist for one one of these publications, it’s easy to say that. But I mean, this has been building for some time, and especially if you’re an older coach, you do need a break and there there simply is no break.”
More importantly, he doesn't feel sorry for people making millions of dollars to coach football either.
“I also don’t necessarily feel sorry for some of these guys. I mean, we’re talking about coaches. I mean, the worst coach in in the two biggest conferences are still making $6-8 million, and with that comes the calendar.”
In fact, he kind of hints that the interest in the once regional sport has never been higher than today.
“I think that’s always one of the problems with college football; it’s such a finite period of time. It’s shorter than the other schedules. If college football really is the No. 2 sport, which we’re all told it is, and you can read by the numbers, it needs to have more moments in time, like the other professional sports where people are paying attention as opposed to just go dark and nobody talks about it for three months.”
Here is the entire episode of Always College Football where Finebaum talked to McElroy about this.
One thing is certain: You have to really love this sport if you want to remain on top of its world.
Paul Finebaum rejects any notion were are in a CFB coaching epidemic
Look. For every Jeff Hafley out there who has simply had enough of the system in place, there is a Kenny Dillingham dying to just be a freaking coffee boy. In all my years covering the sport, I would be lying to you if I didn't think this offseason was unlike any we have ever seen. Not only did Nick Saban retire, but Chip Kelly left a Big Ten head coaching-position to go be a Big Ten offensive coordinator.
What I think is about to happen is coaches who are about Xs and Os more than Jimmies and Joes will try to find a way to get to the league as soon as possible. Conversely, coaches at the FCS and Group of Five level may now have an easier pathway to getting Power Four jobs. If they really love this, like Dillingham does, they will be rewarded with better and more plentiful opportunities. It'll work out.
Overall, Finebaum has been in the game for enough time to have seen pretty much everything. The sport has evolved several times over since he was a college student at Tennessee in the 1970s. He has been able to stay relevant because he can adapt with the times, while having some of the strongest opinions on the game he loves so much. College football is only about to get even better.
Ultimately, you want to see people achieve success at anything in life they care so deeply about.