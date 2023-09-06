PointsBet NFL Promo Code: Bet $50, Win an Official Fanatics NFL Jersey of Your Choice!
Bet $50 on any NFL game, win $150 in Fanatics credit to buy a brand-new jersey
If you’re an NFL fan, there’s a good chance you’re in need of a new jersey to rock your favorite team this fall.
If that’s you, you’ve come to the right place. FanSided readers who sign up with PointsBet Sportsbook and bet their first $50 or more will win $150 in Fanatics credit that you can use to buy a brand-new NFL jersey!
Where else can you find a licensed NFL jersey for $50 AND still have a chance to win your bet?
Here’s how you can get started:
PointsBet NFL Fanatics Promo Code
You’ll be rewarded with $150 in credit at Fanatics when you sign up with PointsBet Sportsbook and bet your first $50 or more.
That means you can buy a brand-new jersey (or cover most of the cost of an expensive one) to support your favorite NFL player!
Here’s how you can unlock your jersey credit:
- Sign up with PointsBet Sportsbook (no promo code required)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $50 or more
- Bet $50 or more on any NFL Week 1 game (or anything else!)
It’s important to make sure your first bet is for at least $50, otherwise you won’t receive your $150 credit!
Once you’ve locked in your bet, you can start scrolling through the options on Fanatics until you find your favorite player in your favorite colors.
With so many players switching teams this past offseason, this could be the perfect chance to support one of your team’s new players!
Now let’s make sure you know how to place that first bet.
How to Bet on the NFL at PointsBet
There are tons of fun and creative ways for you to bet on your favorite NFL teams and players at PointsBet.
You can simply pick a team to win or cover the spread, bet over/under the total points, target an individual player prop, combine your best bets into a parlay and more!
Once you’ve signed in to PointsBet, navigate to the ‘NFL’ section to find odds on all of the Week 1 matchups.
Scroll through the games until you find one you want to wager on. Then, be sure to click on the matchup to check out all of your available betting options.
When you’ve found your bet, make sure to put at least $50 on it!
Why Bet at PointsBet?
PointsBet offers betting lines on all of your favorite sports (not just the NFL!) on an easy-to-use interface that makes finding your favorite bets simple.
You'll also be treated to odds boosts and other fun promotions that will give you more chances to keep your bankroll flush with cash.
Sign up with PointsBet today to take a shot at winning big this NFL season AND get a new jersey you can wear all season long.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.