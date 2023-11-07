When will Quinn Ewers return for Texas? Latest update provides optimism
After Texas was barely able to scrape by Kansas State, many fans are wondering when Quinn Ewers will be able to comeback. The latest update offers optimism.
According to Gary Hamilton of On3 sports, Steve Sarkisian told reporters that Texas QB Quinn Ewers is "day to day" when it comes to his return from injury. The QB was certainly missed in their game against Kansas State where they were barely able to beat a very good Wildcats team. Maalik Murphy has played really well in the only two games that he has started, but the team is still missing something on the offensive end.
The coach added that “Quinn’s update, you know, he’s moving in the right direction...How quickly, I don’t exactly know yet." He continued by speaking about the team's depth and how they have handled injuries this season.
The Longhorns lost Ewers to a grade 2 AC joint sprain injury two weeks ago against Houston. The team has been playing Murphy as the QB for the BYU and Kansas State games. While Ewers might not play against TCU, it seems like the star will be back before the end of the regular season. Texas may opt to keep him out another week if he isn't completely healthy due to the fact that TCU isn't very good this season.
Does Quinn Ewers need to be healthy for the Longhorns to make the Big 12 championship game?
Due to the fact that their challenging opponents are behind them, Texas should be able to get to the championship game regardless of what happens with Ewers' health. Murphy didn't play perfectly against Kansas State but his performance in that game should be enough against schools like TCU, Texas Tech, and Iowa State
The Longhorns will need Ewers for the Big 12 championship game when they face Oklahoma State or another top-tier program. The conference title will be a game that the Longhorns need to win if they want to make their first-ever playoff as two losses and no conference title is basically an elimination from the bracket.
Whatever happens, it will be important to see whether Ewers' day-to-day status allows him to come back before the regular season ends.