First pitch: 3 things I heard after Rangers-Rays Wild Card Game 1
The Texas Rangers logged a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card series. Here's what I heard inside the clubhouses.
By Kevin Henry
Texas Rangers quote to know: Marcus Semien
"Getting Game 1 is huge," Semien said after the win. "I think we had a lot more opportunities that we left on the table too, so hopefully tomorrow we come out and take advantage of the runners we left on base."
Texas was just 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position on Tuesday, and that includes a pop-up by Semien with runners at second and third in the fourth inning after third base coach Tony Beasley made an interesting choice to hold Jonah Heim at third base rather than sending him home with two outs. The Rangers also left 13 men on base on Tuesday.
However, Texas took advantage of their opportunities when needed, at least enough to scratch out the win. But Semien, who was 0-for-4 from the leadoff spot, is right ... this game could have gotten ugly quickly if Texas had been able to come through at the plate in a few more situations. That's something that Tampa Bay is likely both thankful for after Game 1 and thinking about heading into Game 2 on Wednesday afternoon.