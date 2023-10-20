Red Sox add massive, shocking name to tumultuous GM search
Gabe Kapler, recently dismissed as the San Francisco Giants' manager, is being considered for the position of President of Baseball Operations with the Boston Red Sox.
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Red Sox are left licking their wounds after a turbulent 2023 season. The team finished in last place in the AL East for the second consecutive season with a record of 78-84.
Towards the end of the season, the Sox fired President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom, and they have been searching for somebody to fill the void for quite some time.
Interestingly enough, a familiar name has popped up as the Sox continue their search.
According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, Gabe Kapler is a name that is being discussed.
Kapler was recently fired from his job as the manager of the San Francisco Giants. However, Kapler has connections to the Red Sox organization.
Gabe Kapler has deep roots with the Boston Red Sox
Kapler played for the Red Sox from 2003-06 and was a member of the 2004 World Series championship team that broke the curse. He also managed the team's Single-A Greenville affiliate back in 2007.
In addition to his time with the Red Sox, he served as the farm director for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2014-17. Kapler managed the Philadelphia Phillies for two years after his tenure with the Dodgers ended. He was dismissed by the Phillies in 2019 and picked up by the Giants, where he managed four seasons and even earned Manager of the Year honors in 2021.
At the very least, Kapler has connections in the Red Sox organization, so he wouldn't exactly be a new face. He brings managerial experience, as well as some experience as a front office executive.
Speier notes that the Red Sox have also talked to former pitcher and current Chicago Cubs assistant General Manager Craig Breslow, Minnesota Twins GM Thad Levine, and Cleveland Guardians special assistant Neil Huntington.
Internal candidates include assistant GM Eddie Romero, assistant GM Michael Groopman, and vice president of player development and scouting Paul Toboni.
Kapler will have some competition, but his connections in the Red Sox organization may help him land a role soon.