Red Sox reliever’s dominance makes Opening Day decision even more confusing
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Red Sox have outperformed their expectations thus far, thanks in large part to their pitching staff.
One pitcher in particular who is performing well is left-hander Brennan Bernardino. He has pitched 18 innings and posted an 0.50 ERA, as well as a 3.02 FIP. He's even averaging eight strikeouts per nine innings, three hits allowed per nine, and four walks allowed per nine.
Unfortunately, Bernardino somehow did not make the Opening Day roster for the Sox. Instead, his spot was given to left-hander Joely Rodriguez. But time and again, Bernardino has proven himself and remained a force in the Sox bullpen.
Brennan Bernardino continues dominance, proves doubters and Red Sox wrong
The Red Sox clearly have something special with Bernardino. He has been one of their most reliable relievers this season. Why he didn't make the Opening Day roster is simply mystifying.
But regardless of his Opening Day roster status, he has proven time and again that he is somebody the Red Sox can trust in key spots. The left-hander has also walked just two batters in his last eight outings, is in the 99th percentile in hard-hit percentage, the 96th percentile in average exit velocity and xBA, and has held opponents to a .105 average.
Boston's pitching has been an unexpected bright spot this season, and the 32-year-old lefty has played a key role in the staff's resurgence. Rodriguez ultimately didn't perform up to expectations and is now in the minors, which cleared a spot for Bernardino to continue his dominance at the big-league level.
The Red Sox own a record of 22-20 entering Wednesday's action. They sit in third place in the AL East, 5.5 games back of first place and 2.5 games back in the Wild Card race. Bernardino has been one of Boston's early success stories.
We'll see if he can keep up the dominance and if Boston's pitching will hold up.