Red Sox Rumors: Juan Soto trade, Ohtani 'worst fit', GM update
- A Juan Soto trade package gets revealed
- The Shohei Ohtani dream gets ripped apart
- A new GM candidate in the mix
By Kristen Wong
Red Sox Rumors: Shohei Ohtani named the No. 1 'worst fit'
The Red Sox were rumored to be a viable suitor for Shohei Ohtani come this offseason, but are they really in the sweepstakes?
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer named the Red Sox as the absolute worst fit for Ohtani and gave a couple reasons why.
For one, Boston isn't reportedly that interested in the Angels star. The club may have other offseason priorities, like finding someone to take Chaim Bloom's spot in the front office.
As for on-field compatibility, Ohtani, a lefty, may not even fit in the Red Sox's hitting rotation. As Rymer points out, "it's right-handed hitters" that Boston needs. And more so than that, the Red Sox are in dire need of quality starting pitchers now, not in 2025 when Ohtani is projected to pitch again.
Ultimately, there may be better and more cohesive fits for Ohtani outside of Fenway Park.