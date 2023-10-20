Red Sox Rumors: Juan Soto trade, Ohtani 'worst fit', GM update
- A Juan Soto trade package gets revealed
- The Shohei Ohtani dream gets ripped apart
- A new GM candidate in the mix
By Kristen Wong
Red Sox Rumors: Ex-Pirates GM Neal Huntington is on the radar
Following reports of numerous candidates rejecting the Red Sox's vacant head of baseball operations position, there's finally one taker.
According to sources from WEEI 93.7, former Pirates general manager Neal Huntington has landed on the Red Sox's radar.
The 54-year-old was the GM for the Pirates from 2007 to 2019; his most successful years spanned from 2013 to 2015, when the Pirates made the playoffs in three consecutive seasons. In 2022, Huntington was hired to serve in a special assistant role for the Guardians.
There's a little bit of existing familiarity between Huntington and Red Sox manager Alex Cora: Huntington actually hired Alex Cora's brother, Joey Cora, as a minor-league manager in 2016 during their joint time in Pittsburgh.
Huntington joins Twins GM Thad Levine as the only two external candidates in line to be interviewed for the Red Sox job. Expect more names to be dropped into the hat in the coming weeks.