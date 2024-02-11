Rob Gronkowski Kick of Destiny: Last Chance to Win a Share of $10 Million!
Get a share of $10 million with Gronk's Kick of Destiny
By Joe Summers
The big game is finally here and Rob Gronkowski is running back his 'Kick of Destiny' with FanDuel Sportsbook, giving you a chance to win a share of $10 million!
All you have to do is hop on FanDuel and correctly guess if Gronk will make or miss his kick. If you're right, you'll automatically get a share of $10 million in bonus bets.
Here's what to do:
Rob Gronkowski Kick of Destiny 2024
If you log into FanDuel and pick whether or not Gronkowski will make his 25-yard field goal, you'll get a share of $10 million if you're right!
He missed last year, but seems intent on making up for the error. Check out the latest commercial for yourself below.
Go to the 'Gronk KOD' section within FanDuel to make your selection. You don't have to place any bets to get involved, but FanDuel also has a fantastic new-user promotion for those wanting some extra cash!
FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200
New users who deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on the big game, you'll get an extra $200 in bonus bets if your wager wins. That's +4000 odds!
It's as easy as it sounds. Follow these steps to get your bonus:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet at least $5 on the big game
That's it! If your wager wins, you'll get those winnings in addition to $200 in bonus bets to use freely.
Remember that your wager must win to claim the bonus. It can be on anything you want, but make sure it's a bet you're confident in and that you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus.
Only new FanDuel users in states with legal sports betting can access this promo. Sign up for FanDuel now!
Why Choose FanDuel for Sports Betting?
This is one of the most popular and trusted sportsbooks in the country, featuring exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and a rewards program that'll keep your bonuses coming in all year long.
With the $200 bonus and potentially a share of $10 million, you'll have tons of options for your betting. Live odds updates and markets for smaller sports and international competitions allow a variety of ways to find value too.
There's only one football game left, so send the season out in style and sign up for FanDuel today!
