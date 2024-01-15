Rob Gronkowski Kick of Destiny FanDuel Promo: Claim a Share of $10,000,000 Today!
By Joe Summers
The Super Bowl is just 27 days away and FanDuel Sportsbook is running back Rob Gronkowski's famous Kick of Destiny to help you score a share of a HUGE payday!
All you have to do is pick whether or not Gronkowski will make a field goal during Super Bowl festivities, then you'll get a share of $10,000,000 in bonus bets if you're correct.
Here's how to get started:
FanDuel Rob Gronkowski Kick of Destiny Promo
If you sign up for FanDuel and pick whether or not Gronk will make his kick, you'll get a share of $10,000,000 in bonus bets if you're right! It's the easiest way to get involved with the biggest bonus available.
Follow these easy steps to lock in your shot at the prize:
1. Sign up for FanDuel (no promo code required)
2. Pick if Gronkowski will make or miss his kick
That's it! If your pick is correct, you'll get a share of $10,000,000 in bonus bets the following day.
You don't need to place any bet to get involved. Simply correctly pick if Gronkowski will make the kick and you'll get your bonus. He missed last year, though insists he's been training and is ready to rock.
This offer is available for new or existing FanDuel Sportsbook users though you need to act quickly. Sign up for FanDuel now and join the fun!
Why Choose FanDuel Sportsbook for Sports Betting?
FanDuel is America's most popular sportsbook for good reason, featuring exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools, a user-friendly interface and rewards program that'll keep great bonuses like these flowing in.
There are tons of ways to bet on every game once you've got your account going, including moneyline and spread picks, totals, player props, parlays and more!
We've nearly made it to the Super Bowl and you can't let a share of $10,000,000 slip through your fingers. Sign up for FanDuel now!
