Robert Griffin III roasts former Washington play-caller into oblivion for Eagles comment
After seeing his former head coach take to social media to address the thrashing Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts took in the Wild Card game, Robert Griffin III couldn't help but roast him.
By Lior Lampert
If not for a slew of significant knee injuries that derailed his career, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III could have been one of the all-time greats. On Monday night, one of his former head coaches, Jay Gruden, took to social media to apologize for putting Griffin or any other quarterback he coached in harm’s way after seeing the pummeling Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was enduring last night.
In response to Gruden’s publicly-issued apology, Griffin blasted the former Washington head coach into oblivion with an epically funny post on X (formerly known as Twitter):
Robert Griffin III roasts former head coach Jay Gruden
“Say WHATTTT???” Griffin replied directly to Gruden’s post.
Griffin and Gruden overlapped in Washington during the 2014 season when the former dislocated his left ankle against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which forced him to miss six games. In 2014, Griffin was the only quarterback in the NFL to take at least 33 sacks while playing less than 10 games. A statistic like that can put Griffin’s confusion into perspective given the irony of Gruden’s sentiments after watching Hurts and the Eagles compared to his actions as a play-caller.
That year marked Griffin’s final year with the franchise after Washington traded a massive haul of draft picks to select the 2012 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year winner with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Gruden's inability to protect Griffin from pressure consistently could’ve potentially played a role in the decision-making process before the latter was eventually released in 2016.
Last playing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, Griffin’s career was never the same once he left Washington. From 2016-20, he started seven games. With that in mind, it is tough to blame Griffin for at the very least having some fun with Gruden’s recent comments on social media.