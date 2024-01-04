Rome Odunze NFL Draft Stock: 5 teams that need star Washington WR
It is not just The Michael Penix Jr. Show in Washington; have you seen Rome Odunze play football?!
By John Buhler
1. Chicago Bears need to get whoever their quarterback is a new weapon
The Chicago Bears may be the worst place to wish a wide receiver to be drafted to, but this might be the best time to be a Bears' wide receiver since ... arguably ever. Either they stick with Justin Fields going forward, or they use the No. 1 overall pick by way of the Carolina Panthers on the top quarterback of their choice in the upcoming NFL Draft. They also have their own pick later on, too.
Since the No. 1 overall pick is going to be Caleb Williams out of USC, it remains to be seen who is picking in that spot. The Bears traded back last year with Carolina, allowing for the Panthers to take the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama. Williams may have more upside than Young, but he also has some questionable character issues that could lead to his undoing at the professional level.
No matter what the Bears decide to do with the No. 1 overall, they need to use their other pick, or the one they get from possibly moving back again, on a wide receiver. Simply put, the Bears are going to be in a prime position to get either one of the top two wide receivers in this draft. They could go with Marvin Harrison Jr. out of Ohio State, but I think they can get similar production with Odunze as well.
It is hard to pass up Odunze catching passes from either Fields or whoever the No. 1 overall pick is.