Ryan Day sends concerning vague message about key injuries vs. Penn State
Ohio State is not 100 percent healthy heading into the huge home game vs. Penn State on Saturday. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day's message about their key injuries is slightly concerning.
By John Buhler
Whoever plays a full four quarters will prove victorious in The Horseshoe on Saturday afternoon. No. 3 Ohio State will host No. 7 Penn State in the first truly massive Big Ten game of the campaign. While the winner of this Big Ten East battle will likely emerge as Michigan's most worth adversary in division, the loser is still probably one of the 10 or 12 best teams across all of college football for this season.
Although this game is at home for the Buckeyes, Ohio State has been bitten by the injury bug a bit more than the Nittany Lions this season. Star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. got banged up vs. Notre Dame in that epic clash of titans up in South Bend. While he should be just fine, his running mate Emeka Egbuka did not travel with Ohio State for the Purdue game. He got hurt vs. Maryland.
When asked about the status of his No. 2 wide receiver earlier in the week at a press conference, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day did not give the most promising of responses regarding Egbuka.
He is "hopeful" all of his guys will be able to play on Saturday vs. Penn State. Here is the entire presser.
Ohio State still has plenty of weapons for the Penn State defense to try and keep in check, but keep in mind that they have not gone up against a defense the caliber of the Nittany Lions up to this point.
Ohio State football: Ryan Day remains hopeful about Emeka Egbuka
Whether it be Abdul Carter, Kalen King or Chop Robinson, Manny Diaz's defense has studs at all levels. It is why he should be a serious candidate to be a head coach again, given how great he has made this Penn State defense since taking over for Brent Pry on James Franklin's staff two years ago. Maybe he was not the problem down in Coral Gables? Just look at how Mario Cristobal is doing there.
All the pressure in the world is on the Buckeyes in this game. They have owned Penn State in their Big Ten East hammer vs. nail rivalry of sorts. Penn State may play Ohio State close, but the Buckeyes almost always prevail over the Nittany Lions. Regardless, Ohio State can get got by Penn State here. This says everything about new quarterback Kyle McCord and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline.
If the Jim Knowles defense can keep Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions' passing attack out of sorts, Ohio State can emerge as Michigan's most formidable challenger in division. Otherwise, this could be the year Penn State fans have been hoping for. They last won the Big Ten in 2016, but Ohio State made the College Football Playoff over them because the Nittany Lions had suffered two defeats.
Even if Egbuka can serve as a decoy in the passing game, that should do wonders for the Buckeyes.