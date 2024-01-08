What are they smoking? Seahawks actually had a good reason for controversial cigars
Despite falling short of making the NFC playoffs following their Week 18 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, the Seattle Seahawks still had a good reason to celebrate. However, the optics of the situation have made the matter controversial to those who lack context.
By Lior Lampert
After defeating the Arizona Cardinals 21-20 in Week 18 to advance to the 9-8, the Seattle Seahawks missed out on the playoffs due to the Green Bay Packers victory over the Chicago Bears which gave them the final spot in the NFC playoffs. Even so, the Seahawks were celebrating and seen smoking cigars in the locker room, which drew the attention of the media.
Gregg Bell, who covers the Seahawks for the Tacoma New Tribune, shared a video of several Seahawks players smoking cigars in the locker room with a caption that implies the team was celebrating not making the playoffs. One of the players seen in the video is Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Julian Love, who took to social media to clear the air.
Seahawks smoked cigars to celebrate Julian Love
On X (also known as Twitter), Love called Bell’s post in an attempt to oust the Seahawks players smoking cigars in the locker room “weak,” explaining that he and his teammates were celebrating the birth of his son: “These cigars were given to me to celebrate the birth of my son & I waited until the end of the season to share a moment with my guys,” Love stated.
From an outside perspective, it may be fair to wonder why the Seahawks are seen celebrating in their locker room despite not advancing to the playoffs. However, it is important to note that there is a human element to sports that is not always portrayed through the media. Love had a child recently and decided to wait until after the season to acknowledge the fact.
Even though the Seahawks fell short of their expectations and ultimate goal, there is still a reason to celebrate. Not only did Love welcome his first child into the world, he earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career following an impressive debut season with the Seahawks.