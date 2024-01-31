Seahawks' head-coaching hire could be a blessing, or a curse, for the Cowboys
The Seattle Seahawks did not hire Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their next head coach. Going with Mike Macdonald will have major implications for the Cowboys either way.
By John Buhler
The good news for Dallas Cowboys fans is defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will not be taking over at one of his former places of employment in the Seattle Seahawks. With former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald getting the gig over in the Pacific Northwest, it means there is one less job for Quinn to leave Dallas for. The problem is he is a finalist for the last remaining position.
Quinn interviewed with the Washington Commanders for their head-coaching vacancy. He is seen to be a finalist for that job, along with Macdonald's former Baltimore colleague in defensive line coach Anthony Weaver and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Washington is going defense after missing out on Macdonald and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson removing his name.
Quinn has head-coaching experience on his side from his five years and change in charge of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to 2020. He led the Dirty Birds to the NFC playoffs twice, but will always be remembered as the head coach of the worst Super Bowl collapse in the big game's nearly 60-year history. He is a fantastic defensive coordinator, so Dallas better hope he doesn't go to a division rival.
With Mike McCarthy on the hot seat, Quinn would be a tremendous candidate to promote from within.
Mike Macdonald to Seattle will have major Cowboys coaching consequences
I could be proven wrong with this if the Commanders decide to go with another candidate, but there are three things I like about Quinn taking over the helm in Washington. One, he will bring with him a strong staff. This was one of his greatest strengths while in Atlanta. Two, he knows what good quarterback play looks like, and will draft one at No. 2. And three, he has something to prove to us.
Quinn should be a better head coach this time around. He has earned a second opportunity after blowing it in Atlanta. Washington may not be the easiest job to take over, but he might be better equipped for the challenge than anyone else. However, returning to Dallas for one more year could be huge for him in 2024. He could replace McCarthy from within, or be in line for a better job come 2025.
To me, Cowboys fans may be sort of done with Quinn already, but surely they will hate to see him have success leading a division rival in the middle parts of this decade. Dallas feels like it is in no-man's land when it comes to their current head-coaching situation. McCarthy has been put in an awful spot by ownership, and only Jerry Jones is to blame for that. Quinn leaving could send out major red flags.
What Washington decides could play a huge factor in Dallas' fate for 2024 beyond Seattle's decision.