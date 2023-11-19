Sleeper NFL Picks Week 11: Best DFS Parlay Predictions for Sunday (Musgrave, Hill and St. Brown)
These players are in line for huge games in NFL Week 11
By Joe Summers
We've got a fantastic NFL Week 11 slate and Sleeper Picks is making things even sweeter with the most popular new way to back your favorite players.
Sleeper Picks Week 11: Best Fantasy Parlay for NFL Sunday
Packers TE Luke Musgrave MORE 28.5 Receiving Yards vs. Chargers
We don't have much time before the industry realizes that Musgrave is a rising star at the tight end position.
He has 105 yards on just five catches in the last two weeks, though the second-round pick cleared this prop in four of Green Bay's last five games. Musgrave is becoming an integral part of the Packers' passing attack and the Chargers' defense is ripe for the picking.
Los Angeles ranks 31st in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.5) but has an offense that can score. That means Green Bay should have to pass more than usual, giving Musgrave more opportunities to gain yards.
Musgrave played at least 74% of offensive snaps each of the last three weeks. His receiving yards prop won't stay this low for long, so let's take advantage of it while we can.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill MORE 91.5 Receiving Yards vs. Raiders
Tyreek Hill suffered an embarrassing defeat to his former team punctuated by his fumble that led to a Chiefs TD. He's had an entire bye week to stew on his loss, and the league's most productive receiver this year will return with a vengeance.
Hill is averaging just under 120 receiving yards per game with double-digit targets in four straight contests. He's the sun around which Miami's offense orbits, and I foresee the Dolphins throwing his way early and often.
The Raiders' defense looks good on paper, but their last six games came against the Jets, Giants, Lions, Bears, Patriots, and Packers. Outside of the Lions, none of those teams are as dangerous as the Dolphins and none had a player as angry as Hill.
Bears WR Amon-Ra St. Brown MORE 86.5 Receiving Yards vs. Bears
Would you be interested in backing a player with 100+ receiving yards in six of his last seven games? I thought so!
Amon-Ra St. Brown is rapidly becoming one of the league's elite receivers, averaging 13 targets per game over the last four weeks on 12.6 yards per catch. Against a Bears defense that ranks 21st in opponent yards per pass attempt (6.8), the "Sun God" will shine indeed.
Justin Fields is back this week, so we can project a more competitive Bears offense. That should only increase St. Brown's involvement for the Lions.
At 12.6 yards per catch, we don't need many targets to hit this relatively low prop. Luckily for us, St. Brown has 15+ targets in two of his last four games. He's in line for a monster game against a porous Chicago defense.
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce MORE 75.5 Receiving Yards vs. Eagles
He doesn't play until Monday Night Football, though Kelce is a perfect player to target this week as a bonus.
Kelce has just 72 receiving yards over Kansas City's last two games. He's due for a breakout and Philadelphia struggles to contain tight ends and opposing passing games in general.
The Eagles allowed 7.2 yards per pass attempt over their last three games, a mark that would rank 27th throughout the season. Cowboys' TE Jake Ferguson had 91 receiving yards, Logan Thomas (Commanders) had 44 yards and a TD, and even Hunter Henry (Patriots) had 56 yards with a score.
To put it lightly, Kelce is better than those guys.
He had 80+ yards in the Super Bowl and should remain the focal point of Kansas City's offense. Coming off a bye with a chance to build a lead in the AFC, Patrick Mahomes will force the ball to Kelce in a competitive game.
