Travis Kelce already has a Hall of Fame resume:



— 8x Pro-Bowler

— 4x All-Pro

— 2x Super Bowl Champ

— Top 5 in REC, YDS and TD by a TE

— Most YDS in a season by a TE

— Most games with 100+ YDS by a TE

— Most seasons with 1,000+ YDS by a TE



He’s got a big reputation. pic.twitter.com/KvWxOK4AHQ