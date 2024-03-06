Special Caesars NC Promo Code: Seven Chances to Double Your Winnings
Give yourself seven chances to double your winnings when you sign up with Caesars before March 11
If you haven’t heard, allow us to give you the good news: Mobile sports betting is coming to North Carolina on March 11!
But you won’t want to wait until then to start signing up for sportsbooks like Caesars because you’ll miss out on your exclusive pre-registration bonus: seven 100% profit boosts.
Keep reading to learn how you can kick off legal sports betting with a bang.
Caesars Sportsbook NC Promo Code: Seven 100% Profit Boosts
Caesars is offering you a unique early sign-up special that you won’t find anywhere else.
Here’s how you can secure your profit boosts:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook with this FanSided link
- Verify your age (must be 21+), identity and location
- Use the promo code FANSIDEDDBL
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $1 or more on March 11
Once you’ve finished the sign-up process, make sure you use the promo code and remember to place your first bet on March 11.
If you complete each step, you’ll be automatically rewarded with seven 100% profit boosts!
Let’s make sure you know how that bonus offer works.
How to Bet With Profit Boosts at Caesars Sportsbook NC
If you’re new to sports betting, you might not be familiar with how profit boosts work.
But don’t worry, it’s simple! Just apply a 100% profit boost token to any wager you place and you’ll win DOUBLE the money you typically would.
For instance, if you wager $25 on Duke to beat UNC at +150 odds, you’d typically win $37.50 if the Blue Devils win. But you’d win $75 if you apply a 100% profit boost!
What Sports Can I Bet on in North Carolina?
Some states have restrictions and limitations when it comes to sports betting, but not North Carolina!
You can wager on anything from picking a team to win or cover the spread, to betting on player props, same-game parlays and more.
And you can wager on just about any sport, too, including all of the major professional sports, collegiate athletics (including in-state schools!), international leagues and more.
Don’t miss out on your chances to double your winnings. Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook today!
