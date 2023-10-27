Texas lassos an elite 5-star weapon for Arch Manning on recruiting trail
The Texas Longhorns successfully secured the hard commitment of a five-star wide receiver recruit in the 2024 class.
By Scott Rogust
The Texas Longhorns got one of the most prized recruits in recent memory in Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli, and the grandson of Archie. Even with the high expectations for Manning, he is not high above the quarterback depth chart this year, sitting behind Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy. But in the next season or so, Manning should be starting games for Texas, where the program hopes he can lead them to their first National Championship since 2005.
When Manning does take over, the team gave him a legitimate wide receiver to target downfield.
On Wednesday, a five-star recruit from St. Louis, Mo., Ryan Wingo, announced that he will commit to Texas for the 2024 class. Wingo chose Texas over Missouri, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.
Five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo commits to Texas
This is a gigantic win for the Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian. Missouri was viewed as the consensus favorite on both On3 Sports and 247Sports to secure the commitment of Wingo.
Wingo is a 6-foot-1, 215-pound wide receiver for St. Louis University. Through his three seasons at high school, Wingo recorded 48 receptions for 889 yards and 11 touchdowns in 15 games played, per MaxPreps.
Here is what On3 Sports says of Wingo's potential at the collegiate level:
"An electric playmaker who picks up yards in a hurry. Ran a 10.64 100m, 21.46 200m and a 50.72 400m in 2022. The ability to defeat the angle with the ball in his hands is among the best in the 2024 cycle early on. Can take the top off of defenses with ease but is not just a straight line player. His ability to make defenders miss in tight spaces and finish runs is rare for someone with his long speed. Has a chance to be an impact player at the next level. Older brother is former Arkansas running back Ronnie Wingo."
With the new commitment from Wingo, the Longhorns received the 10th overall team recruiting ranking by On3 Sports. Wingo is now the third five-star recruit by Texas for the 2024 class, joining edge rusher Colin Simmons and offensive tackle Brandon Baker.
After this season, Ewers isn't the only Longhorns player to likely declare for the NFL Draft. Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell is draft-eligible and could be a high draft pick. So, Texas could very well see a new dynamic duo in Manning and Wingo, as soon as next season.