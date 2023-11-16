Thursday Night Football Fantasy Picks for Bengals vs. Ravens (Trust Jackson, Mitchell & Chase in AFC North Battle)
See our favorite fantasy football targets for tonight's Thursday Night Football showdown
By Joe Summers
Tonight's Bengals vs. Ravens matchup is huge for fantasy football players. With Ja'Marr Chase, Mark Andrews, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow on the field, Sleeper Picks is the best way for you to join the action.
Best Sleeper Fantasy Picks for Bengals vs. Ravens
Lamar Jackson MORE 44.5 Rush Yards
Jackson is still the most dynamic dual-threat weapon in the NFL and this line is too low based on his production. He rushed for 54 yards on 12 attempts against the Bengals in Week 2 and he's averaging over 48 yards per game on the season.
Even if Jackson weren't producing at this level, the Bengals represent the perfect matchup for him to produce chunk plays on the ground. Cincinnati ranks 31st in opponent yards per rush attempt (5.0) and Jackson knows the opportunity Baltimore has to bury its division rival.
In a game of this magnitude against a proven defensive coordinator like Lou Anarumo, expect Jackson to take easy yards on the ground and eclipse this number.
Keaton Mitchell MORE 36.5 Rush Yards
The Bengals have one of the league's worst run defenses, as we discussed above, and Mitchell looks like a bonafide stud. He only had 34 rushing yards on three attempts against the Browns last week, but it's obvious the undrafted rookie deserves more work.
Including the 12 carries for 138 yards Mitchell had against the Seahawks, he's averaging an absurd 14.3 yards per carry while adding 12.3 yards per catch. With short rest and a backfield prone to injuries, you can expect the Ravens to get Mitchell more involved.
That was obviously a pass play, but I think you get the point.
Mitchell should get 5+ carries against such a leaky Bengals defense and he's liable to clear this prop on only a couple of attempts. He's my favorite fantasy player to back given his value.
Ja'Marr Chase MORE 78.5 Receiving Yards
The Ravens lead the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt (4.7), but big players make big plays in big games. Chase is averaging over 91 receiving yards per game and just had 124 on five catches against the Texans, so I think this line is a bit disrespectful.
Tee Higgins is out this week and this is a must-win game for Cincinnati. Joe Burrow should rely even more heavily on his favorite target, who will want revenge for a poor 31-yard performance against these Ravens earlier in the year.
He's always open, after all. Even if he isn't, this game is too important for Burrow to not litter Chase with targets.
Chase averages 11 targets on the season but does have four games with 12+ targets. I'm banking on a similar game script as the star receiver puts up 100+ yards for the fifth time in the 2023 season.
