Ty Thompson transfer portal rumors: 5 best destinations for former 4-star QB
Ty Thompson is tired of being a backup, as illustrated by his recent entry into the transfer portal.
By John Buhler
1. Washington State Cougars need to replace Cam Ward at quarterback
As soon as Thompson's name was tied to the transfer portal, the first place I thought of him potentially going to was Washington State. This has everything to do with Cam Ward hitting the transfer portal. While Ward could be the biggest get of any quarterback entering the portal, Thompson could benefit from playing in the same Washington State system that Ward thrived in.
As with Oregon State, Washington State will operate in that weird in-between level when it comes to conference designation. They will play each other, as well as seven Mountain West opponents before maybe joining the Mountain West full-time in 2025? Regardless, the Cougars could be markedly better playing lesser competition as a semi-national independent next year, along with Oregon State.
Washington State and Oregon may have played each other annually, but it is not like the Cougars and the Ducks are as big of rivals as what Oregon has with the Beavers, or they both have with the Washington Huskies. Of the four schools in question, you can say the least amount of animus between a pair of teams in that cluster would have to be between Oregon and Washington State.
The Cougars often dip into the transfer portal for quarterbacks, so adding Thompson makes sense.