Calimony comes calling: UCLA has to pay Cal for moving to the Big Ten
By John Buhler
Here it comes now I say Calimony. Shoot 'em down, turn around, Calimony. Yeah, apparently UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten along with USC is going to cost the Bruins somewhere around $50 million. With the discrepancy in cash flow that Cal will be receiving from the ACC in their joint move across the country with Stanford, we are looking at roughly five annual payments of $10 million a pop.
This has everything to do with the UC regents, as Cal and UCLA are the two biggest and most storied public schools in the State of California. Since USC and Stanford are private schools, the Trojans and Cardinal could leave the Pac-12 anytime they wanted to without feeling the wrath of bureaucracy. So when it comes to the Calimony UCLA will have to pay, I say yeah. Yeah? Yeah! Yeah? Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!
This makes me feel so good to see Cal and Stanford have to ride the pony with the ponies, as in the SMU Mustangs, the other new program joining the ACC. SMU is going to forgo TV revenue for nine years because they are apparently loaded. They have two NFL owners as boosters. Unfortunately, one collects guitars and tries to relocate whales, while the other won't give Patrick Mahomes a stool.
Although UCLA will make more since joining the Big Ten, the Bruins were always reluctant partners.
You can blame USC, and most definitely Kevin Warren, for UCLA having to pay Cal in its bitter divorce.
Tommy James, Billy Idol and Weird Al are all laughing at UCLA over Cal
Who knew that Tommy James seeing MONY (Mutual of New York) on a Manhattan skyscraper in the 1960s would result in such a fun time for me on a Friday in the middle of May in 2024? He inspired Billy Idol to go out there and be a legend with this cover. Idol, in turn, inspired Weird Al Yankovic to pen the 1980s spoof masterpiece Alimony. So here I am enjoying every bit of this Calimony unfolding.
One day when we're all living on the moon and the space people are driving us freaking crazy with all their out-of-this-world rules and whatnot, I will be telling my grandkids about this thing Pop-Pop used to cover in the 2020s called college football. Talks of realignment will put them to sleep faster than a second on the satellite without an iPad or a VR headset. They have never even been outside before...
To them, the mere concept of California will be as foreign to them as the concepts of Burma, Prussia and Siam are to me. The funniest part in all this is that $10 million will be what the children will be getting for a weekly allowance to do anything besides take out the garbage. The only thing more frightening than going outside is the rate at which inflation has a stranglehold on the United States of America.
We can only hope that my grandchildren can use Billy Idol or Weird Al avatars in their VR headsets.