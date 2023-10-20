Unibet Promos: Quadruple Your First Bet or Claim a $500 No-Sweat First Wager!
Unibet has two incredible exclusive sign-up promos available depending on your location
By Joe Summers
Unibet has a pair of promos available for new users in New Jersey and Pennsylvania that'll score you a MASSIVE payday betting on any football game this weekend!
New Jersey users will quadruple their initial bet win or lose, while Pennsylvania ones will have their first wager of up to $500 returned in bonus bet if it's not a winner!
See below how to claim each exclusive offer before today's games.
Unibet New Jersey Promo Code
If you sign up for Unibet in New Jersey and bet $10 or more on any game (minimum +100 odds), you'll win quadruple your wager in bonus bets (maxed at $100 total) GUARANTEED. Even if you lose, you'll get the bonus regardless!
All you have to do is sign up for Unibet (no promo code required) and bet at least $10 on any game (min. +100 odds). That's it!
Once your wager settles, you'll receive four bonus bets equal to the amount of your original bet (capped at $100 total). I recommend betting at least $25 to maximize the reward and you'll get your bonus even if you lose!
You must be a new Unibet user in New Jersey to qualify. Sign up for Unibet now and get set for a profitable day while you still can!
Unibet Pennsylvania Promo Code
For users located in Pennsylvania, your first wager of up to $500 will be covered by Unibet and refunded in bonus bets if you lose, guaranteed!
You don't need a promo code here, either. Simply sign up and deposit at least $10, then your first wager of up to $500 will automatically be covered!
You'll get your winnings if you win, but you'll get the funds back as bonus bets to try again if things don't go your way! No matter what you bet on, you'll either win or live to bet another day.
Similar to the above, you must be a new Unibet user. For this offer though, you must be located in Pennsylvania. Sign up for Unibet now to secure a no-sweat first bet of up to $500!
How to Bet on Football at Unibet
Unibet offers tons of ways to bet on football this weekend, whether you're looking at the NFL or college ball. You can back any team on the moneyline or spread or look at a player prop, total or parlay!
It's up to you and both offers work for any kind of wager. The user-friendly interface makes it easy to explore your options, while up-to-the-minute live odds ensure you have the latest information before locking a bet in.
In addition to great promos like these, Unibet also features exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and a rewards program to give even more bonuses.
This is one of the fastest-rising sportsbooks around. See what you're missing out on and sign up for Unibet now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.