Washington, Jedd Fisch get a massive victory with this latest transfer portal QB news
The Washington Huskies will have their quarterback for the 2024 college football season after all!
By John Buhler
After a brief bit of awkwardness, the Washington Huskies will indeed have a high-quality transfer portal quarterback playing for them next season. With all the coaching upheaval that resulted from Nick Saban announcing his retirement, former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer up and left for Alabama as a result. Troy Dannen had to act swiftly and nailed it with his replacement hire for DeBoer.
Washington is now led by former Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch, a man who nearly had one of the worst football programs historically in the Pac-12 fighting for a berth in its final conference title bout. The thought was he might bring a few of his best offensive players with him to Seattle from Tucson, but their quarterback Noah Fifita would not budge. He is staying to play for Brent Brennan.
So what was Fisch to do? He seems to have done enough to convince Michael Penix Jr.'s original transfer portal successor in Will Rogers to stay. Rogers re-entered the portal after DeBoer left for Tuscaloosa, but after a few weeks in limbo, he decided U-Dub was still in fact for him. He told Fisch on Tuesday that he withdrew his name from the transfer portal and has resumed classes at Washington.
Without this move, Washington would have been a massive pullback candidate in the new Big Ten.
Together, Fisch and Rogers can achieve all they want in their lone year at Washington next autumn.
Will Rogers withdraws names from transfer portal to stay at Washington
Washington is one of four former Pac-12 schools joining the expanded Big Ten. It will be a highly-competitive 18-team league, from sea to shining sea. Of the four Big Ten newcomers, Washington will enter its new conference in a greater state of flux than any of its other former Pac-12 contemporaries. Oregon is expected to compete right away, while USC and UCLA can go either way.
I would attest that Washington's hire of Fisch will bring about greater and more immediate success than than of Alabama hiring DeBoer. The mass exodus DeBoer and his staff are experiencing in Tuscaloosa is nothing short of biblical. Given that Fisch is a savvy offensive mind with great coaching roots, I think he will not have much of a problem figuring out how to move the sticks in his new league.
What I like the most about this unexpected pairing between Fisch and Rogers at Washington is neither expected to be here. Crazy things had to happen over the last few years that we don't need to get into right now allowed for these two unlikely partners to meet up in a one-of-a-kind situation. It will only be for one year, so expect they will have an absolute blast trying to do the impossible again.
Washington just might be a College Football Playoff team again in 2024 after losing the national title.